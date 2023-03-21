Ogun Guber: Sporadic Gunshots As Security Operatives Engage PDP Protesters At INEC Office

There were sporadic gunshots as security operatives engaged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during a protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that hundreds of members of the PDP, led by their governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu had stormed the INEC office in the state to submit a petition, demanding re-run elections at polling units where elections were cancelled on Saturday.

The protesters who were chanting anti-INEC songs were armed with placards with inscriptions such as: “INEC should save our democracy”, “INEC betrayed the people of Ogun”, “Electoral fraud will not stand”, INEC should respect people’s wish”, “INEC should stop being biased” and “Ogun election was inconclusive, INEC correct yourself”, among others.

But, the protesters were denied access to the INEC office by heavily armed security operatives.

The security operatives, comprising military personnel, policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) shot sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters.

Addressing journalists at the entrance of the INEC office, Adebutu insisted that, they would not leave until officials of the electoral commission attended to them.

Adebutu said the commission had ignored several petitions demanding the review of the results of Saturday’s election and re-run where elections were either cancelled or disrupted.

He said it was regrettable that security agencies were being used against the wish of the people, warning that the development could degenerate into another #Endsars protest in the state.

Adebutu said, “We are here to protest, but unfortunately we have been confronted by the Nigerian Army, shooting sporadically to the air, in the hope that they will disperse us, but we are resolute, we are going to stay here until we are addressed by officials of INEC.

“Our contention is that the measures by which other states have been treated and they are allowed to have venoms, Ogun State should be measured in the same vein.

“Adamawa has re-run, similarly, Kebbi has re-run, why is Ogun State being denied re-run? We are not particular about whatever interest is guiding this, we are only asking for our rights.

“We have submitted several letters protesting this decision and we are asking that these gentlemen allow us access to INEC to submit an additional letter, but unfortunately we don’t understand what is happening, rather than allow us access, they are shooting sporadically in the air in the hope of scaring us away and we are not going to be scared because this is our fundamental human right …a democratic process, please beg them we don’t want another #Endsars, we don’t want another bloodshed in Ogun State, please beg them for us. It is our right that we should protest and exercise our rights.

“We are entitled to re-run by all the rules that govern this election, we must exercise and protest to INEC that Ogun State deserves runups, allow us admittance to see the authority’s concern.”

Like this: Like Loading...