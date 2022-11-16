Ogun: Gunmen abduct business man, shoot in-law

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted a business man, Segun Oparinde in Imeko, Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that, Oparinde, who is popularly known as ‘Gbadunola’ was abducted around 11:30pm on Tuesday at his residence in Imeko.

Our correspondent further gathered that, Oparinde was waylaid by the gunmen while driving into his house.

A source, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said the assailants took control of their victim’s car and drove him away with the vehicle.

Oparinde’s in-law, Bello Ibrahim, who heard his cry for help and rushed out to find out what was happening was said to have been shot in the thigh.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...