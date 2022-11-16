Metro & Crime

Ogun: Gunmen abduct business man, shoot in-law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted a business man, Segun Oparinde in Imeko, Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that, Oparinde, who is popularly known as ‘Gbadunola’ was abducted around 11:30pm on Tuesday at his residence in Imeko.

Our correspondent further gathered that, Oparinde was waylaid by the gunmen while driving into his house.

A source, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said the assailants took control of their victim’s car and drove him away with the vehicle.

Oparinde’s in-law, Bello Ibrahim, who heard his cry for help and rushed out to find out what was happening was said to have been shot in the thigh.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police nab man who killed wife with acid in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a man, Okon-Abasi Etim Okon, who reportedly poured acid on his wife leading to her death. Okon, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was alleged to have on September 10, 2020, poured acid on his wife, Margaret, while […]
Metro & Crime

Two killed, monarch flees as cultists sack A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Two people were killed when cult war broke out again at Udianga Enem community in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area Akawa Ibom State. Cult members sacked Udianga Enem community and forced the village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, to flee. A pastor was killed in the presence of the village head near his palace a […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu unveils 252 housing units, 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre at Badagry

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Saturday commissioned Nigeria’s first Edge-Certified Lagos State Eco-Friendly Affordable Public Housing Scheme which has 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows in Idale, Badagry LGA. This was even has he vowed to do everything within his power to put an end to the twin issue of maternal and child mortality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica