Metro & Crime

Ogun: Gunmen abduct two siblings, demand N15m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Gunmen have abducted two siblings, Esther Kehinde, 20, and David Kehinde, 15 at Oremeji Street, in the Joga area of Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the victims were abducted at their residence around 9:00pm on Tuesday while they were both washing their clothes.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen gained access into victims’ houses and took them away.

Barely 12 hours after the abduction, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ family demanding for the sum of N15 million as ransom.

“They came into our house around 9:00pm, just behind our house where David and her sister were washing their uniforms. Their grandpa too was seated there when the kidnappers appeared and held the two of them.

“The grandpa challenged them but one of them hit the man on the head and he passed out immediately. Their mother heard the noise and rushed out but met stiff resistance from the kidnappers.

“They shot in the air for a few minutes before taking to their heels.”

Meanwhile, a pressure group, the Yewa North Patriotic Forum has expressed their displeasure over the incident, saying the state is no longer safe for residents.

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Ganiu Fatolu, and made available to journalists, appealed to law enforcers to live up to their responsibilities.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ogun state Police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the police are frantically on top of the matter.

“We would like to also use this medium to appeal to the family of the victims to please carry us along in any conversation with these hoodlums,” Oyeyemi pleaded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Man in NSCDC’s net for allegedly abducting, raping minor

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 28-yearold man, Bello Muhammed, for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor.   The spokesman of the Command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement said, “Muhammed conspired with two others, who are still at large, to kidnap 15-year-old Hajarat […]
Metro & Crime

Benue cholera outbreak death rises to 14

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Death toll in the outbreak of cholera in Agatu and Abinsi communities of Benue State yesterday rose to 14. This was as the government has imposed stiffer restrictions on churches, schools and markets as a result of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, disclosed this while […]
Metro & Crime

Ritual killings: OPCI president seeks censorship of films to curb menace

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The National President of the Oodua Peoples Congress Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruf Olanrewaju, has implored the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the appropriate government agency to always censor films being churned out for viewers by Nollywood and others so as to curb rising cases of killings for money rituals in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica