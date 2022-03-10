Ogun: Gunmen abduct two siblings, demand N15m ransom

Gunmen have abducted two siblings, Esther Kehinde, 20, and David Kehinde, 15 at Oremeji Street, in the Joga area of Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the victims were abducted at their residence around 9:00pm on Tuesday while they were both washing their clothes.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen gained access into victims’ houses and took them away.

Barely 12 hours after the abduction, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ family demanding for the sum of N15 million as ransom.

“They came into our house around 9:00pm, just behind our house where David and her sister were washing their uniforms. Their grandpa too was seated there when the kidnappers appeared and held the two of them.

“The grandpa challenged them but one of them hit the man on the head and he passed out immediately. Their mother heard the noise and rushed out but met stiff resistance from the kidnappers.

“They shot in the air for a few minutes before taking to their heels.”

Meanwhile, a pressure group, the Yewa North Patriotic Forum has expressed their displeasure over the incident, saying the state is no longer safe for residents.

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Ganiu Fatolu, and made available to journalists, appealed to law enforcers to live up to their responsibilities.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ogun state Police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the police are frantically on top of the matter.

“We would like to also use this medium to appeal to the family of the victims to please carry us along in any conversation with these hoodlums,” Oyeyemi pleaded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...