Ogun: Gunmen in military uniform kill businessman, cart away money, car

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Unknown gunmen in military uniform have reportedly killed a businessman, identified as Oso Femi at Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased was said to be the owner of a filling station, Osofem Oil and Gas, located at Nitel bus stop at Ifo, Ogun State.

He was killed at his filling station around 10pm on Sunday.

Confirming the incident to journalists Wednesday, a nephew of the deceased, who identified himself as Harbee, explained that the gunmen, who were all clad in military camouflage, stormed the filling station, shot Femi in the head and left with his car, marked EKY903GZ.

“They were all in soldier uniforms. It happened at Osofem Oil and Gas, Nitel Bus-stop at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10pm on Sunday. He was about going home when they came to attack him. He tried to escape and they shot him on the head, took his car and his money and went away,” the nephew said.

It was learnt that the deceased man’s Toyota Corolla was later found at Obada Oko area of Abeokuta.

On Wednesday morning, Harbee said: “We found the car at Obada Oko. The car was packed in the bush. It’s currently at the police station.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying the police is currently investigated the incident.

Oyeyemi said the incident was a case of armed robbery.

 

