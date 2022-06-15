Metro & Crime

Ogun: Gunmen invade church, abduct pastor, one other, demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Gunmen have reportedly stormed a church and abducted a cleric, Oluwaseun Ajose and a church member, Dagunro Ayobami at Wasimi in Ewekoro Local government area of Ogun State.

 

New Telegraph gathered that, the victims, an assistant Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ, SBJ Oshofa church and a Sunday school teacher, were abducted at their church around 11:03 pm on Monday.

 

The Shepherd of the parish, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, who confirmed the abduction to journalists yesterday, said  the gunmen, numbering four stormed the church and took away the victims.

 

Ehuwaojomo disclosed that, the abductors had called and demanded N50 million ransom before their release. Ehuwaojomo, who described the incident as “extremely unexpected”, appealed to security operatives to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.

 

“When my assistant called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers initially refused to speak with me, but on his third attempt, they spoke with me and requested for N50 million ransom.

 

“I told them that, I am a servant of God and I don’t receive salary. “I have spoken to the commissioner of police and they are on it,” Ehuwaojomo said.

 

The shepherd who said he was asleep in his room while the incident happened, added that he left the gate post less than ten minutes before the abductors invaded the church. It would be recalled that, in October last year, gunmen invaded a church around Obada in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped three worshippers.

 

Following incessant kidnapping incidents in religious centres, the state police command had warned both Christians and Muslims to avoid night worships, especially in isolated areas. Our correspondent gathered that a joint security team, comprising the police and local vigilances had deployed on a rescue operation of the victims.

 

A security source who spoke with our correspondent said, the church is located in an isolated area which aided the gunmen to have operated unhindered, adding that, the kidnappers must have escaped through the bush.

 

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident and promised to get back to our correspondent.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

