Ogun: Herbalist arrested for raping 17-year-old client

The Police in Ogun State have arrested an herbalist, Samson Ogundele, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect allegedly raped the teenager, an hairdressing apprentice when she visited him for consultation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yes terday, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 in Oja Odan area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Oja Odan divisional headquarters by the victim. He disclosed that the victim reported to the police that, a sum of N1,000 got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who stole the money amongst them.

“On getting to the herbalist, he started calling them into a room one after the other after collecting N700 from them. “The complainant stated further that, the first and second persons entered and came out, and when it was her turn, she entered and the herbalist tried to rape her.

“Upon her complaint, the DPO Oja Odan division, CSP Gabriel Ikechukwu, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was arrested.

“It was why interrogating him that one of the girls who is 17 years old confessed that the herbalist had already had carnal knowledge of her when she met him at the consulting room

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...