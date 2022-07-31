News

Ogun: Herbalist arrested for raping 17-year-old client

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested an herbalist, Samson Ogundele for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect allegedly raped the teenager, an hairdressing apprentice, when she visited him for consultation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 in Oja Odan area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Oja Odan Divisional Headquarters by the victim.

He disclosed that the victim reported to the police that, a sum of N1,000 got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who stole the money amongst them

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

