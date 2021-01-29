Metro & Crime

Ogun: Herbalist, three others arrested at ritualists' den

Police in Ogun State have discovered a fraudsters’ den in Ijebu-Ode. They arrested one herbalist and three others for allegedly defrauding one of their victims, Imoleayo Ashade, of N1.3 million. Police also intercepted a box containing fake international currencies which the suspects were using to deceive unsuspecting victims in their currency washing trick.

The suspects, Salau Taiwo, Ifakunle Adeyemi, Tajudeen Jimoh and Adebayo Akeem, were arrested at a shrine used as their hideout in the Ijagun area of Ijebu-Ode on Monday, January 18. The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who conducted journalists round the crime scene, said the suspects were arrested with the help of members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the local vigilance group.

The police boss said the victim, Ashade, had lodged a complaint at the Awa-Ijebu Division. Ajogun explained that the victim was sometimes in December, 2020, accosted by two members of the syndicate, who “appealed to her for assistance because they were stranded and had nowhere to stay for the night”.

He added that after successfully hypnotising and establishing friendship with the lady, the suspects later lured her into their hideout where they made her swear an oath of secrecy before duping her to the tune of N1,310,000. Ashade, a Business Administration graduate who is awaiting NYSC’s mobilisation from the Adeniran Ogunsanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area, told journalists at the shrine that the suspects lured her and made her to believe that they could assist her with charms to boost her petty trading.

Explaining their mode of operation, Kunle Adeyemi, the herbalist from Osun State, said he was only contacted by one Olaiya (now on the run) to consult the oracle for the lady allegedly in search of money rituals. Ajogun said the suspects would soon be arraigned. He vowed that the state would not be a conducive place for criminals to carry out any form of criminal enterprise under whatever guise.

