Ogun: Herdsmen abduct two traders, demand N10m

Three held for arson, attempted murder

Herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, on Saturday morning abducted two traders on the Ayetoro-Olorunda Road at Imala in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This was as police in the state have arrested three suspected herdsmen for alleged arson and attempted murder.

New Telegraph learnt that the traders were abducted while on their way to Lafenwa market in Abeokuta from Ayetoro about 5a.m. The traders deal in sales of Fufu, a local delicacy, in wholesales and supply retailers at the market every market day.

The abductors later demanded N5 million each from families of the two victims before they could release them from their captivity. A source said the kidnappers took advantage of the failed portion of the road.

The source added that when the vehicle conveying the traders slowed down at the failed portion, the kidnappers emerged from the bush and took the victims into the bush. The abductors, the source said, had reached out to the families of the victims in Ayetoro and demanded N5 million random each.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command was on top of the situation. Oyeyemi said the officers of the command had arrested one of the kidnapers. When asked if the kidnappers were Fulani herdsmen, Oyeyemi said “we cannot confirm that. But the one we arrested is a Fulani”.

He added: “Yes, it is true. Some people were kidnapped yesterday (Saturday) and we are on their trail. “We have arrested one of them and we are still on the trail of the others.

“The one we arrested yesterday (Saturday) has confessed and pointed that his other people are around the Olorunda area. We are on their trail.” Meanwhile, the three suspected arsonists were allegedly responsible for the attack on residents of Bamajo village in Ayetoro area of the state.

The PPRO, Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects attacked the village where they set some houses ablaze and inflicted a deep machete cut injury on one, Ismaila Alabi, before fleeing into the bush. Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects were arrested by a joint team of the police, local hunters and youths, led by the Area Commander of Ayetoro Division, ACP Anthony Aruna.

According to him, the joint security team immediately went on the trail of the suspects and thoroughly combed the entire area. He said: “The combing exercise was extended to Igboaje bush where one Musa Yusuf was apprehended with a gun and a blood stained cutlass.

“His arrest led to the arrest of two others, Usman Mohammed and Aliyu Abubakar, who are strongly believed to be part of those who launched the violence attack.”

The PPRO disclosed that the injured victim was rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

Oyeyemi said the commissioner had also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining suspects with a view to bringing them to justice

