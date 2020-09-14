Ogun: Herdsmen rob family, rape 16-year-old girl

Police in Ogun State have arrested two herdsmen, Abu Adamu and Muhammadu Aliyu, for alleged armed robbery and rape.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DPS Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects had on Wednesday, September 9, invaded a farm settlement at Afowowa Gbelu village in Ewekoro Local Government Area and attacked a family living in the farm settlement.

The PPRO said in a statement in Abeokuta that the police at the Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters received a distress call at midnight that the suspects were unleashing terror on the villagers.

Oyeyemi said the suspects ransacked the house of a woman, dispossessed the family of N140,000 “after which they took her 16-year-old daughter to a cassava plantation where they took turns in raping her”.

He said: “On the strength of the distress call, policemen from Ewekoro Division swiftly moved to the scene, combed the entire area and succeeded in arresting two of the suspects who were hiding in the nearby bush.

“On sighting the policemen, the third suspect escaped while the arrested suspects were immediately identified by the victims.”

The PPRO said preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the herdsmen usually pass through the farm settlement with their cattle during day time before they came back to strike on the fateful day.

Like this: Like Loading...