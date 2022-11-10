Ogun: Hotelier, herbalist, two others arrested for ‘killing’ woman for money rituals

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a hotelier, Soneye Lateef and an herbalist, Azeez Raimi for allegedly “killing” a 36-year-old woman, Adebayo Aminat Keji for money rituals.

Soneye and Raimi were arrested along side two others: Yusuf Saheed and Awodero Michael for their role in the death of the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, said the suspects were arrested in the Sagamu area of the state.

He disclosed that, investigation revealed that, the woman was used for ritual purposes.

