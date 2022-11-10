Metro & Crime

Ogun: Hotelier, herbalist, two others arrested for ‘killing’ woman for money rituals

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a hotelier, Soneye Lateef and an herbalist, Azeez Raimi for allegedly “killing” a 36-year-old woman, Adebayo Aminat Keji for money rituals.

Soneye and Raimi were arrested along side two others: Yusuf Saheed and Awodero Michael for their role in the death of the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, said the suspects were arrested in the Sagamu area of the state.

He disclosed that, investigation revealed that, the woman was used for ritual purposes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Amotekun intercepts 151 suspected invaders with charms

Posted on Author Reporter

    Adewale Momoh, Akure   No fewer than 151 suspected invaders have been apprehended with charms and photographs of combat trainings by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps. The arrest of the suspects was hinged in an intelligence gathered by the security outfit as regards the incursion of terrorists into the […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ohanaeze raises the alarm over indiscriminate arrest of unarmed Igbo youths by military

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe, Enugu

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm over alleged indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths by the Nigerian military in Imo State. A statement released to journalists in Enugu on Thursday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was uncivilized and cowardly for the military […]
Metro & Crime

Dad held for defiling daughter

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Seven cultists nabbed with pistol in hotel   A 45-year-old man, Kayode Adeyanju, has allegedly defiled his daughter at Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The victim reported the defilement at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on June 7. The police operatives immediately arrested the suspect.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica