Ogun: Housewife stabs husband's nephew to death for breaking her mirror

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu for allegedly stabbing the nephew of her husband, Habeeb Aremu to death.

The suspect, who was arrested on Saturday in Agbado area of the state, allegedly killed the 18-year-old boy for breaking her mirror.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Agbado Divisional Headquarters that a boy had been stabbed on the neck by his uncle’s wife, following a misunderstanding about a mirror allegedly broken by the deceased.

The PPRO said, an argument had ensued between the deceased and the suspect following which the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased on his neck with a kitchen knife.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the victim, who was in a pool of blood, was rushed to hospital.

“He (deceased) was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse was deposited at Ifo general hospital mortuary for autopsy,” Oyeyemi said.

 

Reporter

