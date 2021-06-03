Opinion

Ogun housing initiative addressing growing deficit

Posted on Author Ismail Sokunbi Comment(0)

Housing is a basic necessity of every human being just like food and clothing. It is fundamental to the welfare and survival of man. According to some experts, housing is one of the best indicators of determining the standard of living and peoples’ value in a society.

Housing deficit has become a serious phenomenon in Nigeria since independence and this is not far-fetched due to the fact that efforts of successive governments in tackling the challenge have failed to yield results as the country’s population continued to grow uncontrollably.

Recent statistics showed that 30 percent of the world’s population lives in unacceptable conditions, which means that over two billion people are in need of better housing with decent toilet facilities that will curb open defecation which has become an emerging issue particularly in Sub- Saharan Africa.

It was also revealed particularly in the United Nations 2016 Habitat report which put Nigeria’s housing shortage at 18 million while others say it is 20 million. The report further disclosed that about 30 percent of the world’s populations live in slums, under deplorable conditions or, worse still, in buildings that are structurally weak and far cry from the global standard.

Experts disclosed that the sector in Nigeria would need $400 billion investment in the next 25-30 years to resolve this problem. Meanwhile the World Bank on the other hand has said providing housing will cost the country about N59.5 trillion, which also tallies with the estimation of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria which puts it at about N56 trillion if the nation is adequately prepared to meet its housing demands.

Though it has been argued over time that the Land Use Act of 1979 is one of the obstructions hindering the set objectives in the national housing sector, which rested the ownership of land on the state governments. It also includes the bottle neck in property registration process, the high cost of building materials, rural-urban migration as well as inadequate development policy which focuses majorly on urban development to the detriment of the rural areas and coupled with the failure of mortgage institutions to fulfil their core mandates among others.

The recent statement by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, which disclosed the Federal Government’s developmental plan of constructing affordable homes in 36 states of the federation, rekindled the hope of Nigerians and gave assurance of better things to come in the sector.

The project is part of fulfilment of the model National Housing Programme aimed at providing acceptable and affordable housing for Nigerians. The core vision of the project was further revealed during the inspection of on-going construction of housing units in Abuja, where the Minister of State for Housing, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, unveiled the Federal Government’s plan of constructing one million housing units at least annually to address the shortfall in the country. While addressing some experts recently in Abuja, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said the projects were in two tracks, one to be carried out by the Federal Ministry of Housing and the other one by the private company “Family Homes Fund but being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

One of the laudable initiatives behind the project is that core materials will be sourced locally to fix the doors, windows, tiles among others. The plan is that building materials will be acquired from the local industries and engage many of the young men and women who are artisans of various professions for direct employment.

As a matter of fact, the project, from all indications, will engage young Nigerian engineers and builders who will be allowed to develop and understand how to bid for the jobs so that the projects are not given only to big contractors without considering the national engineering future. As the Federal Government is battling with a housing deficit in the nation, the state governments across the country are also not resting on their oars. In Ogun State for example, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has embarked on a housing initiative towards tackling housing challenges in the state.

According to the governor, the on-going housing projects in the state were targeted at local contractors to improve their economic status and equally promote the use of local materials as well as attract private investors through the PPP initiative. Prince Dapo Abiodun. On assumption as governor of Ogun State on May 29, 2019 had described as worrisome the challenge confronting the people in accessing affordable and qualitative housing.

He promised to address the deficit by providing affordable housing for the people. The governor in fulfilling his promise gave approval to the Ogun State Housing Corporation to construct 500 housing units that will be affordable and qualitative especially for low income earners across the state. The governor remarked at a programme that the present administration in the state “understands the importance of housing as a major social need of our people. We intend to work with private sector and financial institutions in the development of affordable homes and ensuring availability of mortgage for prospective home owners”.

As part of measures towards addressing the growing housing challenges in the state, the government is targeting the construction of 2,000 housing units in the next 12 months. To achieve this set objective, the administration had proposed the building of 300 housing units out of which 150 units are currently under construction at Kobape Village in Obafemi Owode Local Government area of the state. The proposed 300 units, when completed, according to the State Commissioner for Hous-

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Opinion

Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 recovery plan

Posted on Author Tolu Olarewaju

The COVID-19 pandemic will have economic consequences for many countries. In Nigeria, the country’s lockdown froze economic activities, causing job losses and supply chain disruptions. And its dependence on oil for revenue and foreign exchange has made it particularly vulnerable to the unprecedented oil price crash triggered by a collapse in demand. Some forecasts suggest […]
Opinion

Dealing with fear, stigma of COVID-19

Posted on Author Chidirim Ndeche

What would you do if you woke up in the morning and found out you had recently come in contact with someone who tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19? What if, even after you’ve successfully kept this information to yourself, a couple of days down the line, you start to experience some symptoms associated with […]
Opinion

Capt. Hosa: Of diligence, honour and other matters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

“Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.” Proverbs 22.29.     The above eternal words from the wisest man that ever lived in Bible times, King Solomon, ring true of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, the Benin-born billionaire business mogul, who straddles the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica