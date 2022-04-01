Ogun: How cults’ supremacy battle claimed 79 lives in 3 years

T he last two weeks have been that of terror, pandemonium and bloodbath in Abeokuta and Sagamu areas of Ogun State following the supremacy battle between Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups. The cult clash which started in Abeokuta, the state capital and later spread to Sagamu, had claimed no fewer than 15 lives. While the clash claimed seven lives in Abeokuta within one week, eight other people were killed within two days in Sagamu. On Thursday, March 24, a popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as “Tommy Boy” was hacked to death at Panseke area of Abeokuta by suspected members of the Aiye cult group. Tommy boy, a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity group was a notorious cultists and well known to many people in Panseke, Onikolobo, Oluwo, Adigbe and Onikoko communities, mostly populated by students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta. He was reported to have installed himself as a transport union leader collecting levies from commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada riders in Olowu his base without being checked by National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area.

How Tommy boy was killed

A source told our correspondent that Tommy boy was killed as his assailants chased him down “and descended on him with axes and machetes”. “They shot him severally, but the bullets were not penetrating, so they descended on him with axes and machetes. He was butchered in the head and other parts of the body and left to die in the pool of his blood.” It was also gathered that prior to Tommy’s death, six other suspected cultists were cut down by members of rival Aiye cult groups. They were reportedly killed in different parts of Abeokuta. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that those that have been killed so far, included: a cult leader, known as Scatter, School Boy, Alakanni, Tommy Boy, Azeez, Olaosebikan and Babajide. The killings, according to a source, took place, at seven places which are: a relaxation centre at Asero, another ones at Kugba, Ikereku, Panseke, Adigbe, Oke Ijeun and Isale Abetu, all in Abeokuta. And like a wild fire, the crisis spread to Sagamu, another notorious community known for cult clashes in the state. New Telegraph learnt that some young men stormed the town, killing their rival targets over the death of their members that were earlier killed. A source also told our correspondent that, no fewer than eight persons had lost their lives during the clash. He said, while a few of the victims were picked up by the police, others were taken away by their respective parents and relatives. The source said, one Akeem, an electrician was killed at Ajegunle area of Sagamu around 7am on Sunday. “Akeem did not die immediately, but when they were rushing him to hospital, another bike hit them and he fell from the bike. That was how he died eventually. His intestines were coming out because he was shot in the stomach,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said. It was also gathered that some of the victims were murdered in places like Soyindo, Ijagba, Ajegunle and Sabo; all in Sagamu. Meanwhile, The State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, while reacting to the killings vowed to deal decisively with anyone found fomenting trouble in any part of the state. He said, his administration would not fold its hands and watch some criminal elements disrupting the peace of the state. “I have given the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command and other security agencies a marching order to go after those criminals responsible for this crisis and restore total peace. “Parents and guardians are also advised to warn their children and wards, as there will be no room for any form of plea for anybody found culpable for these despicable and condemnable acts,” the governor said. Also reacting to the killings, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed that 18 people had been arrested in connection with the unrest in the state capital, while a number of arrests had also been made in Sagamu. The PPRO however, disclosed that the command had resolved to go after landlords that harbour any cultist in the state. He said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered that any landlord whose house is used as either meeting point or residential areas by cultists in the state would be charged to court alongside the criminals. Oyeyemi said, “We have launched a very serious operation on them. We are clamping down very seriously on them. “Alot of suspects have so far been arrested during the last encounter we had with them and we are not going to rest until we get the last person of these hoodlums, because,we cannot be watching anyone making life difficult for the members of the public.

Threat to landlords

“The Commissioner of Police has also put on red alert, all Area Commanders and all tactical team commanders that they should go out and take the battle to the door steps of these hoodlums. We must fish them out one after the other. “Any house that is harbouring any of these criminals, the landlord of such a house will be seriously dealt with. They cannot continue harbouring them and now coming out intermittently to wreak havoc. Are they pretending as if they don’t know them? “They are meeting somewhere within the community. Once we fold our arms and keep quiet, they will continue to unleash terror. “The Commissioner has directed that any landlord who is harbouring any of these hoodlums is going to be charged alongside them whenever we get them arrested.” Incidences of cult killings are not new in the state, this is because the state arguably has the high concentration of tertiary institutions, both privately and public and this has always been one of the major reasons for cult clashes in the state. Areas like Abeokuta, the state capital, Ifo, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu-Igbo have been known to be battle grounds for cult groups. But, in the last eight years, the state had enjoyed relative peace because there was a significant reduction in cult clashes, until the last two years when cultists renewed their supremacy battle with several people killed or injured. Investigations by New Telegraph revealed that, no fewer than 64 persons were killed in various clashes between cult groups in different parts of the state between 2019 and 2022. In January 2021, the then Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun confirmed that, at least 25 persons were killed in cult clashes in different parts of Ijebu-Ode.

During the clash, a member of Aiye confraternity group, one Michael Jayeola was shot dead and his right arm chopped off by members of a rival group. Ajogun who disclosed this during a sensitisation programme to engage youths, community leaders and security stakeholders in Ijebu-Ode lamented the wanton destruction of lives and property during various cult clashes.

Umprovoked killing

Also in November 2020, about 20 people were reported dead in various cult clashes between members of the dreaded Eiye and Aiye groups in Ijebu-Ode. A woman and her daughter who were in a commercial tricycle, popularly called Keke Marwa were shot dead during a clash. It was gathered that, members of the rival cult group had targeted the rider of the tricycle who belonged to another cult group. Another victim of the clash was an apprentice whose identity could not be ascertained. The assailants, it was learnt cut off his hand after hacking him to death.

The cultists reportedly engaged in daylight shooting of their rival cult group members and in the process stray bullets hit and killed some innocent persons in the area. In November last year, a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as okada rider was butchered to death in Abeokuta. The assailants attacked the okada rider in broad day light in the full glare of passers – by at the popular Kuto under bridge in Abeokuta metropolis and left him dead. The hoodlums who were wearing masks and in convoy of about three motorcycles, chased their target from the NNPC – under bridge, along Oke Mosan road to the densely populated Kuto area before pouncing on him. Some of the hoodlums got hold of the victim at the Kuto junction while navigating the motor park route and hacked him down with machete used on his head, leading to pandemonium in the area and its environs.

