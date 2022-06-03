Ogun in the grip of cultism as cult wars claim 30 lives in 3 months

…police arrest over 80 suspects

R esidents of Ogun State are now living in fear and anticipation of danger following the renewed cult clash between members of Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups. The two dreaded groups are on a killing spree, turning the state into a battle field and unleashing terror on residents on daily basis. The clash which started in November last year, has snowballed into a full blown crisis, worsening the insecurity challenges in the state. Members of the cult group hunt one another down, killing with impunity in show of supremacy. New Telegraph gathered that the most worrisome is the fact that, the cultists no longer choose the cover of the night to carry out their attacks as most of the recent attacks were done in broad daylight without minding the police and other security agencies. The two cult groups had engaged operatives of the State Police Command in a gun battle in broad daylight in Ijaye area of Abeokuta, the state capital last Tuesday. Meanwhile, the raging attacks which started in Abeokuta, the state capital had spread to Sagamu, Ilaro and Mowe areas of the state.

The genesis of cult clashes in Abeokuta

The clash took a worse turn on Sunday, May 22 when a popular area boy in Abeokuta, Sorunke Akinwale, popularly known as “Matasaka” was gruesomely murdered by suspected members of the Eiye cult group. The deceased, who was one of the aides to the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Youths and Sports, Olamide Lawal, was hacked to death by his assailants who trailed him to his regular “joint”, a popular lounge, B-Side, at Quarry road in the state capital. It was gathered that, the victim, a suspected member of Aiye cult group was shot repeatedly and also hacked to death in front of the lounge while trying to escape.

It would be recalled that, another popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as “Tommy Boy” was also on Thursday, March 24, hacked to death in Panseke area of Abeokuta. Narrating how Matasaka was killed, an eye witness who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity, said the victim was sighted by his killers at the gate of the lounge and was shot repeatedly.

“After the victim fell down, the killers went further to hack him before fleeing the scene. The gory picture of the victim’s body sighted by our correspondent showed machete cuts on both his head and body. He added that, fun seekers immediately at the joint took to their heels as soon as the first shot hit him, “that was the reason the assailants had a field day during their operation.” The witness said, Matasaka was hacked down in the same manner Tommy Boy was killed, a development which he said maybe a revenge of Tommy Boy’s death.

Over 30 persons killed within three months

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that, no fewer than 30 persons have been killed in the last three months following the renewed cult war. At least, 16 persons were killed in March. They were killed in different locations in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ilaro and Ijebu-Ode. In Abeokuta, those that have been killed so far, include: a cult leader, known as Scatter, School Boy, Alakanni, Tommy Boy and Azeez. Others are Matasaka, Habib Mego, Olaosebikan Tejuosoho and Babajide. Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 24 residents of Sokori in Abeokuta were woken up by sporadic gunshots from suspected cultists who stormed the area, killing a yet-to-be identified man. The assailants who stormed the area in two vehicles wearing masks, caught up with the victim who ran into one of the houses in the area. “While the attack was going on, the victim ran into a house, but the hoodlums caught up with and hacked him to death at the passage of the house. Immediately they were sure the guy was dead, they took off. “I don’t know if the boy was a cultist, but I learnt he just came from Lagos where he had been staying before relocating here. “I also learnt the assailants later carried out a similar attack at Totoro area where two other persons were also killed,” a resident of the area who did not want his name in print told New Telegraph. Penultimate week in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, no fewer than five persons were also killed in a supremacy battle between members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups. Three members of the Eiye cult group were the first casualties of the war. They were killed at Adesan Junction and Aja Onibode junction. In retaliation, members of the Eiye cult group struck and killed an Aiye member and plucked out his eyes at Imedun Olori area of Mowe. On the same day, another person was killed at Abaren area and pandemonium however broke out, when the men of the underworld mobilised themselves for a candle light procession to mourn their members who were lost in the war This prompted the state police command to deploy its operatives to disperse the gathering and in the process, many people were injured while others were robbed of their valuables. “Mowe was turned into a war zone by cultists who engaged one another in a bloody clash. We now live in fear because our lives are longer safe. “The clash started penultimate Wednesday. A dead body was found around the Mowe area on Friday morning. We are being careful. Many of us could not open our shops since the crisis started. “Three people were killed at Adesan area and Aja Onibode junction in Mowe, while two others were killed in Imedu- Olori and Abaren area and another was killed in Ibafo community. “The clash has affected the economic activities of this area because some of us can no longer carry out our business activities as usual for fear of being attacked,” a source told our correspondent. Two persons were killed in another cult clash last Monday. They were reportedly gunned down in front of a popular petrol station at Ijaiye area of the state capital by a rival cult group.

Over 80 suspected cultists arrested so far

Worried by the incessant cult clash, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered a continuous operation “clamp down” on all known cultists in the state in order to put an end to their nefarious activities across the state. New Telegraph gathered that, the ongoing clampdown on cultists by the police in the state has led to the arrest of more than 80 suspected cultists.

But, the cult clash has persisted despite the police onslaught on cult activities. On Thursday, April 28, the command paraded 52 suspected members of various cult groups arrested for their alleged involvement in cult related clashes. Parading the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Eleweran Abeokuta, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the suspects was part of the command’s effort at suppressing the menace of cultism and other vices across the state, particularly cult clashes in some parts of the state.

Oyeyemi said, the cult war witnessed in the state was as a result of supremacy battle among four rival cult groups of Eiye, Aiye, Alora and Viking Confraternity. He explained that, the development compelled the state Commissioner of Police, Bankole to set up a Special Squad with the mandate of fishing out members of those violent cult groups wherever they could be hibernating across the state. While reiterating the readiness of the police at ridding the state of criminally minded persons, Oyeyemi however, disclosed that the command will soon roll out all in its arsenal towards making the state unconducive for criminals to carry out their nefarious activities in Ogun. In the last two weeks, the police have also arrested no fewer than 30 suspected cultists.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, the command had arrested 11 suspected cultists for the alleged murder of three members of a rival cult group. The suspects, according to the police are members of the Eiye confraternity group who were allegedly involved in the recent cult clash in Abeokuta. He said the suspects were responsible for the alleged murder of one Olaosebikan Tejuosho at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta on Friday, March 25. The PPRO added that, the suspects also confessed to killing one Habib Mego and one other person, simply known as School boy (real name unknown) at Omida area of Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects: Quadri Ogunsanya, Jamiu Kehinde, Adenekan Samuel, Waris Ismail, Olamilekan Hamsat, Bamidele Waliu, Makinde Azeez, Makinde Ifajimin, Makinde Fashakin, Makinde Faleke and Ajeifa Arifasope were all arrested at Itoku area of Abeokuta metropolis. He vowed that, the command would intensify the ongoing clampdown on cultists until the state is rid of the hoodlums terrorising the state.

