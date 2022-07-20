News

Ogun inaugurates c’ttees to address worker, pensioners’ demands

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government has inaugurated Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committees to address the demands of workers and pensioners in the state. The committees, according to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, were set up in fulfilment of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed by the government and the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The government and organisedlabourinthestatehad signedamemorandumof action on July 1 to put an end to the strike and also resolve the issuesrelating toworkers’ and pensioners’ welfare. Inaugurating the committees at the Governor’s Office, Talabi said the welfare of both serving workers and retirees is germane to the agenda of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration, adding that it has set machinery in motion to commence the payment of gross salary from the end of this month.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CSOs seeks execution of contract transparency in oil, gas sector

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) and the Media Initiative on Transparency in Extractive Industries (MITEI), have stressed the need for the implementation of contract transparency in the oil and gas sector. The CSO’s explained that it would remove the secrecy surrounding the petroleum sector operation in the […]
News

NSCDC unveils plans to inaugurate zonal office in Owerri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has unveiled its plans to build a zonal office in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Governor Hope Uzodimma, who revealed this after his official visit to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed at his Abuja office on Wednesday said his visit to NSCDC headquarters […]
News

Onu declares for presidency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Friday formally declared his intention to run for the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister, who made a public declaration in Abuja, said his desire to rule the country was informed by his conviction of providing a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica