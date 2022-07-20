Ogun inaugurates c’ttees to address worker, pensioners’ demands

The Ogun State government has inaugurated Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committees to address the demands of workers and pensioners in the state. The committees, according to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, were set up in fulfilment of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed by the government and the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The government and organisedlabourinthestatehad signedamemorandumof action on July 1 to put an end to the strike and also resolve the issuesrelating toworkers’ and pensioners’ welfare. Inaugurating the committees at the Governor’s Office, Talabi said the welfare of both serving workers and retirees is germane to the agenda of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration, adding that it has set machinery in motion to commence the payment of gross salary from the end of this month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...