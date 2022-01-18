Education

Ogun inaugurates new EMIS Unit, begins remote learning classrooms

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has inaugurated the Education Management Information System (EMIS) Unit and flagged off remote learning classrooms at a presentation which took place at the Conference Room of the ministry in Abeokuta.

 

He described the Education Management Information System (EMIS) Unit as the central education data bank that would enhance effective data gathering, analysis, education planning and management.

 

Arigbabu, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Press Officer, Mrs. Omoniyi Damilola noted that with the use of EMIS resources, the ministry had been able to digitalise many of its activities, such as secondary school admissions, transfer, Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), collation of schools’ data, as well as helped in making informed decisions to the advantages of the sector.

 

He, however, pointed out that the remote learning programme had also been integrated to promote accessibility to quality learning content delivery through sound pedagogy and concrete instructional materials, saying that digitized approach would go a long way in making teaching and learning seamless from the comfort of the teachers, learners and evaluators’ homes.

 

The statement added: “Part of the present administration’s agenda has been to integrate technology into the education sector, through technology and innovation platforms.

 

This has helped us tremendously to gather data on our students’ population and school facilities, among others.

 

“Without the necessary information, as a government, we would not be able to plan and make provisions, and that is why we are extending and expanding the scope of the EMIS Unit.

 

“The remote learning programme is to help learners in solving some of the educational problems, as our government through its initiative has pioneered efforts in remote learning through the introduction of Ogun Digiclass and Microsoft Office 365 respectively, which are serving as the global response to the new normal trend in the education sector.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

TRCN inducts 900 graduates, rates college high in ICT

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has inducted 900 graduates of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State into the teaching profession.   The inductees were among the successful candidates that sat for the 2021 Professional Qualifying Examination conducted by TRCN, which was held at the college, as part of requirements […]
Education

Corona School shines at competitions, wins over $2m scholarships

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Owners of Corona Secondary School (CSS), a high flier private school, located in Agbara, Ogun State are happy that the huge resources and energy invested in establishing the school have continued to yield fruitful results.   This is as no fewer than three students of the school won the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) […]
Education

Ogun, police talk tough on criminality in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has warned criminals and kidnappers to steer clear of schools in the state, as the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun will not condone any act of criminality. Arigbabu gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on school security, which took place at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica