Ogun inaugurates new EMIS Unit, begins remote learning classrooms

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has inaugurated the Education Management Information System (EMIS) Unit and flagged off remote learning classrooms at a presentation which took place at the Conference Room of the ministry in Abeokuta.

He described the Education Management Information System (EMIS) Unit as the central education data bank that would enhance effective data gathering, analysis, education planning and management.

Arigbabu, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Press Officer, Mrs. Omoniyi Damilola noted that with the use of EMIS resources, the ministry had been able to digitalise many of its activities, such as secondary school admissions, transfer, Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), collation of schools’ data, as well as helped in making informed decisions to the advantages of the sector.

He, however, pointed out that the remote learning programme had also been integrated to promote accessibility to quality learning content delivery through sound pedagogy and concrete instructional materials, saying that digitized approach would go a long way in making teaching and learning seamless from the comfort of the teachers, learners and evaluators’ homes.

The statement added: “Part of the present administration’s agenda has been to integrate technology into the education sector, through technology and innovation platforms.

This has helped us tremendously to gather data on our students’ population and school facilities, among others.

“Without the necessary information, as a government, we would not be able to plan and make provisions, and that is why we are extending and expanding the scope of the EMIS Unit.

“The remote learning programme is to help learners in solving some of the educational problems, as our government through its initiative has pioneered efforts in remote learning through the introduction of Ogun Digiclass and Microsoft Office 365 respectively, which are serving as the global response to the new normal trend in the education sector.”

