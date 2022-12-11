Ogun inaugurates Tinubu – Shettima ICC

The Ogun State chapter of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has been inaugurated with a bold mandate to convince thousands of non-voting residents in the state to vote for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima ticket in the 2023 Presidential elections.

Addressing members of the state executive committee, senatorial and local government coordinators of the ICC at the ceremony held at the banquet hall of Conference Hotel, Abeokuta over the weekend, the state coordinator, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, advised all members to roll up their sleeves and be focused for the tedious work of mass mobilisation in the days ahead.

Otunba Daniel, who was governor of the state for eight years from 2007 to 2015, described the Tinubu- Shettima pair as the most formidable in the race towards Aso Rock come May 2023.

He advised all stakeholders to effectively play their parts in mobilizing, educating and convincing registered voters in their neighbourhoods to vote for the All-Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in all the elections.

He said: “We are all very experienced people in the election processes in Nigeria.

From what I know already, I can assure you that the 2023 elections will be the most challenging for all contestants at all levels. It, therefore, behoves each and every one of us to immediately brace up for the glaring fresh realities that would follow the introduction of BVAS into our electioneering process.

“I am therefore moved to challenge every one of you who just got inaugurated into different roles at the state, senatorial and local government levels to go back and familiarize yourselves with the realities of BVAS and its introduction into the 2023 elections. You must beef up your individual understanding of the workings of BVAS and ensure you educate all party members and non-party members to vote for the APC

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...