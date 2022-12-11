News Top Stories

Ogun inaugurates Tinubu – Shettima ICC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ogun State chapter of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has been inaugurated with a bold mandate to convince thousands of non-voting residents in the state to vote for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima ticket in the 2023 Presidential elections.

Addressing members of the state executive committee, senatorial and local government coordinators of the ICC at the ceremony held at the banquet hall of Conference Hotel, Abeokuta over the weekend, the state coordinator, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, advised all members to roll up their sleeves and be focused for the tedious work of mass mobilisation in the days ahead.

Otunba Daniel, who was governor of the state for eight years from 2007 to 2015, described the Tinubu- Shettima pair as the most formidable in the race towards Aso Rock come May 2023.

He advised all stakeholders to effectively play their parts in mobilizing, educating and convincing registered voters in their  neighbourhoods to vote for the All-Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in all the elections.

He said: “We are all very experienced people in the election processes in Nigeria.

From what I know already, I can assure you that the 2023 elections will be the most challenging for all contestants at all levels. It, therefore, behoves each and every one of us to immediately brace up for the glaring fresh realities that would follow the introduction of BVAS into our electioneering process.

“I am therefore moved to challenge every one of you who just got inaugurated into different roles at the state, senatorial and local government  levels to go back and familiarize yourselves with the realities of BVAS and its introduction into the 2023 elections. You must beef up your individual understanding of the workings of BVAS and ensure you educate all party members and non-party members to vote for the APC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oni slams Fayemi over fuel scarcity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has sympathized with residents over the lingering fuel scarcity, slamming the state government for its seeming nonchalance to the situation. Oni, who is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll, described the situation “as very pathetic as many have abandoned their vehicles and […]
News

US prosecutors seek 4 years prison for wife of Mexican drug lord, El Chapo

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to sentence the wife of the imprisoned Mexican drug kingpin known as “El Chapo” to four years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to drug distribution and money laundering charges. Emma Coronel Aispuro, a former teenage beauty queen who married Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera at 17, […]
Editorial Top Stories

Raising the profile of AFCON in Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Before the January 9 official kick-off of the Nations Cup 2021 taking place in Cameroon, expectations were rife on what to expect in terms of standard and general organisation of the apex football showpiece on the African continent. A lack of goals made the first round of games barely an average watch for the fans. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica