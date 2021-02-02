Ogun inducts school principals, insists on dynamic leadership

A call has gone to the no fewer than 94 principals newly inducted into the Ogun State secondary schools to imbibe dynamic leadership in their profession in order to promote harmonious working relationships in the system and uplift the standard of education that the state is known for.

The call was made by Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede during the induction of principals, which took place at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital. Ifede, who noted that the future of any nation was largely determined by the quality of education offered to its citizens, said that the foundation for scientific and technological advancement of any society depends on its educational standard.

“Indeed, we need to give our wards and children quality and sound education, and by doing we need to select or pick our principals based on merit and not on favoritism so as to guide teachers under them on the right path and track,” he added Ifede, however, insisted that public officers in the state education sector should endeavour to be com-mitted and dedicated to their professions, noting that they should also be ready at all times to assist the state government in the ongoing education reform.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr. Johnson Odeyemi, said that it was imperative for all inductees to familiarise themselves with the rudiments of the professional skills, noting that this would make them excel as school administrators. “You should as much as possible lay the foundation of good legacy for other principals coming after you that will remain indelible in the schools you are presently managing,”

Odeyemi said. In his remarks, the TESCOM’s Commissioner IV, who is also the Chairman Screening Committee, Joseph Adeleye hinted that the principals should be more committed in the various schools where they are assigned, saying that they should harness resources towards impacting quality knowledge on students.

He, however, called on the principals to evaluate the strength and weakness of their staff and students before engaging them on academic priority in order to propel academic excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...