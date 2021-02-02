Education

Ogun inducts school principals, insists on dynamic leadership

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A call has gone to the no fewer than 94 principals newly inducted into the Ogun State secondary schools to imbibe dynamic leadership in their profession in order to promote harmonious working relationships in the system and uplift the standard of education that the state is known for.

 

The call was made by Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede during the induction of principals, which took place at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital. Ifede, who noted that the future of any nation was largely determined by the quality of education offered to its citizens, said that the foundation for scientific and technological advancement of any society depends on its educational standard.

 

“Indeed, we need to give our wards and children quality and sound education, and by doing we need to select or pick our principals based on merit and not on favoritism so as to guide teachers under them on the right path and track,” he added Ifede, however, insisted that public officers in the state education sector should endeavour to be com-mitted and dedicated to their professions, noting that they should also be ready at all times to assist the state government in the ongoing education reform.

 

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr. Johnson Odeyemi, said that it was imperative for all inductees to familiarise themselves with the rudiments of the professional skills, noting that this would make them excel as school administrators. “You should as much as possible lay the foundation of good legacy for other principals coming after you that will remain indelible in the schools you are presently managing,”

 

Odeyemi said. In his remarks, the TESCOM’s Commissioner IV, who is also the Chairman Screening Committee, Joseph Adeleye hinted that the principals should be more committed in the various schools where they are assigned, saying that they should harness resources towards impacting quality knowledge on students.

 

He, however, called on the principals to evaluate the strength and weakness of their staff and students before engaging them on academic priority in order to propel academic excellence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UI VC race: 17 aspirants showcase plans for institution’s devt in global ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, 17 aspirants to the position Thursday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution, among them the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for […]
Education

Teachers strike grounds resumption of  primary schools in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Government Primary School Teachers in Edo State on Monday made good their threat by boycotting the scheduled  resumption date ordered by the state government. The primary school teachers had on January 18, 2021 declared a state-wide indefinite strike to protest against the non-fulfilment of its 10-point demands by the state government. In reaction, the state […]
Education

Florence Obi is first female UNICAL VC

Posted on Author Clement James,

Professor Florence Banku Obi has emerged the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar. Obi, an educationist, beat 12 other candidates to clinch the plum job and now succeeds Prof. Zana Akpagu as the 11th Vice Chancellor at the Ivory Tower. Speaking after the selection, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica