Ogun: INEC Violated Electoral Law By Declaring Abiodun Winner – Accord Party

The Accord Party in Ogun State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of violating the electoral act by declaring Dapo Abiodun as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

INEC had on Sunday declared Abiodun the winner of

the Ogun State governorship election after polling 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 262,383 votes to come second.

But, reacting to this, the Secretary of the Accord Party in the state, Oke Rotimi described INEC’s declaration as “an act of wickedness and a broad daylight robbery”.

The party insisted that INEC should have declared the election inconclusive and ordered re-run elections at polling units where elections were disrupted by thugs.

Oke made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to him, the total number of registered voters in polling units where results were cancelled is more than the margin of lead between Abiodun and Adebutu.

He said, “The declaration, was not in compliance with the provision section 24(2),(3),(4), and (5) of the Electoral Act, 2022, given that the total number of registered voters in the cancelled areas is substantial to the slim margin between Abiodun and his contender, PDP’s Ladi Adebutu.

“Lawfully, INEC should have declared the election inconclusive and ordered a rerun at affected polling units. That simply means, since the number of registered voters in the cancelled areas, outweighs the slim margin between the winner and runner-up, a winner shouldn’t have been announced but a rerun.”

“Therefore, INEC’s declaration of Dapo Abiodun is a gross violation of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He called on the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to reverse the declaration, saying “It is a blatant abuse of the electoral process and law and such impunity must not be allowed to stay.”

