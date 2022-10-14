News

Ogun insists on LG poll despite litigation

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) Chairman Segun Oladitan has said Saturday’s local government will take place despite the court cases against the exercise. Oladitan said on a radio program monitored by our correspondent yesterday the body had not received any court order stopping the election.

When asked how many parties are participating in the election, he said only one had signified its intention to contest in the polls. Oladitan, however, did not mention the name of the party. According to him, only the court can determine the election’s illegality after its conclusion. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All People’s Party (APP) are in court challenging the conduct of the election on Saturday.

 

