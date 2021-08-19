News

Ogun insists on regulating activities of commercial motorcyclists

The Ogun State government yesterday explained that it has become necessary to regulate the activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders operating in the state to check kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes. The government expressed worry over the influx of motorcyclists into the state from Lagos as a result of the ban on motorcyclists by the Lagos State government. Chairman of the Commercial Motorcycle Riders Identification Scheme (COMORIS), Mr. Juwon Adebanjo, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Adebanjo debunked the allegation by Okada riders that the state was planning to inflate the cost of daily tickets through the registration scheme. , adding that the registration of okada riders was necessary to check the nefarious activities of some criminal elements among the riders.

