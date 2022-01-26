Metro & Crime

Ogun: Inspector, two others killed in gun duel

A Police Inspector and two bandits were killed during gun duel between operatives of the Ogun Police Command and a group of bandits in Saala Orile forest located within the agrarian Yewa North Local Government Area.

The Police Inspector and the bandits were said to have been killed on Tuesday during an exchange of fire.

It was learnt the bandits invaded the forest and were attacking some herdsmen grazing in the area who made distress calls to the police.

The DPO for Ayetoro, Bernard Ediogboyan, it was learnt, led his men and operatives of the Joint security Intervention squad (JSIS) to the scene.

But on sighting the team, the bandits opened fire and the policemen fought back.

Ogun Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the encounter lasted for about 20 minutes with two of the bandits shot dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

He, however, said Inspector Omolayo Olajide died during the gun duel.

According to him, three locally made guns, 16 live cartridges, assorted criminal charms, one cutlass, one small phone and unregistered Bajaj motorcycle were recovered from the bandits.

Ogun Police Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, who expressed sadness over the death of the police officer while fighting bandits, directed that the fleeing members of the gang must be hunted down and brought to justice.

Bankole condoled with the family of the late Inspector and assured them that his death will not be in vain.

 

