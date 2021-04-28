Metro & Crime

Ogun: Inspector, two sergeants dismissed for extorting LASU student

Police hierarchy in Ogun State yesterday dismissed three policemen who allegedly extorted N153,000 from a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Sheriff Adedigba. The three policemen – Inspector Sunday John, Sergeant Jimoh Asimiya and Sergeant Solomon Adedapo – allegedly forcibly extorted the money from the Adedigba while he was going from Abeokuta to Lagos. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed officers’ dismissal to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers immediately he heard of the incident. The PPRO added that the officers’ dismissal followed the outcome of the departmental orderly room trial.

According to him, the money has been recovered from the dismissed policemen and has been returned to the victim. He said: “They (suspects) were arranged for departmental orderly room trial on a threecount charge of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct and disobedience to lawful order.

“They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others in their shoes. “The victim, who was also present to give evidence, was full of praise for the Commissioner of Police and the management team, for their prompt response to the incident, which he said rekindled his hope in the Nigeria Police Force.” Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Ajogun, had appealed to members of the public to always endeavor to report any act of misconduct from any officer of the command to him personally, or through any of the principal officers of the command, as such would be treated with utmost urgency. Ajogun also warned officers of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the command as such would not be condoned.

