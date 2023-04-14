Ogun intending pilgrims get eight days to pay N2.999m hajj fare

Ogun State government has given intending pilgrims planning to go on pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia eight days to pay the sum of N2.999 million as this year’s hajj fare. Executive Secretary, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Salau Dauda, made the announcement in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed 2023 hajj fare at N2.999 million. Salau directed the intending pilgrims to pay the Hajj fare on or before Friday, April 21, 2023. He also announced an additional sum of N30, 000 payable by the intending pilgrims as logistics charges. Dauda said: “All intending pilgrims willing to embark on holy pil- grimage through the state should prepare to pay the hajj fare as announced by NAHCON, so as to be part of the yearly target. “Also an additional N30, 000, which stands for other logistics or charges that were not captured in the final hajj fare, as against the N70, 000 earlier stated, will be paid separately by all intending pilgrims to ensure a hitch-free hajj operation in the holy land.”

