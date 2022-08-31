Ogun invest disclaims purported business workshop

The Ogun State Government through the Ogun State Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest) has refuted the claim that it is organizing any business workshop/empowerment programme for the public. In a statement by the Deputy Director, Mrs. Fehintola Odulaja, the agency said that DDAfrica & Co is not known to the government or affiliated with Oguninvest. She warned the public to be wary of the fraudulent acts of the initiator or organizer of such a workshop/ empowerment programme. Odulaja said: “This has become pertinent as the attention of OgunInvest was recently drawn to a number of messages inviting the public to a Business workshop/Empowerment purported to have originated from OgunInvest in affiliation with a company, named DDAfrica & Co.”

