Ogun, ITU target girl child in ICT development

Ogun State Bureau of Information Technology (BIT) in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an agency under the United Nations, has commenced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training for 80 girls selected from 40 public and private primary and secondary schools in Abeokuta. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information Communications and Technology, Mr. Dayo Abiodun, while declaring open a four-day training for the trainees at Ogun Tech Hub, Kobape Abeokuta, stated that the training was organised to commemorate the 2022 International Girls in ICT Day. In a statement by BIT’s Information Officer, Mrs. Olayinka Ezema, Abiodun said the training would ensure that the trainees thrive in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT careers, thereby giving them the necessary impetus to compete in the world of technology, while improving their socio-economic status. “The world is digitalised and we must encourage our young females to participate actively in the development of ICT in the State, to empower themselves, and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the State. This is our focus and we will not relent as a government to bring this to realisation,” he said.

 

