Ogun JNC support group begins mobilisation for Tinubu, other APC candidates

As part of mobilisation for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a support group, Jagaba National Coalition (JNC), Ogun State chapter, has inaugurated its executive council members at the state and local government levels. Speaking during the inauguration at the group Secretariat in Abeokuta, the State Coordinator, Oluwo Adisa Soyoye, revealed that the group is a political support platform, registered with the APC, for the conduct of nationwide campaigns and mobilisation in support of the Presidential Candidate and other candidates of the party. According to Soyoye, “our networks are spread across all the 2o LGAs and the 236 wards in the state, with membership of close to 2,000.

“We are comprised of politicians with vast experience. Our group is not only a formidable campaign group, but also, among the foremost campaign platforms that have the capacity and capability to ensure victory for our candidates in the next year’s elections.” He further stated that; “We shall also be interacting with the people on our programmes lined up for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shetima, who will be flying the APC presidential flag, in the 2023 general elections.’’

The inaugurated State Executives members are; Prince Isiaka Durojaye, Secretary; Hon. Israel Ogundipe, PRO; Dr. Richard Musa, Organising Secretary; Hon. Dada Ayodeji, Treasurer; Mrs. Adejoke Soloye, Women Leader, Hon. Oyenuga Adeniyi, Youth Leader and Mrs. Olubisi Isaac, Financial Secretary.

 

