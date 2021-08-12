News

Ogun judiciary workers down tools over shortage of salaries

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Members of the Ogun State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged short payment of salary by the state government. The state JUSUN Chairman, Mr Edun Tajudeen, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, said the strike was in compliance with National secretariat directive to commerce the strike on August 11.

Tajudeen ordered judicial workers in the state to stay at home until the government meet their demands. He noted that they took the decision to embark on strike after they had held series of meeting with representative of the state government, which ended in deadlock. The JUSUN chairman added that the union had noticed the shortage in the salaries of judiciary workers since October. He said: “It’s been a long time that we have been on the issue, and there were series of meeting, that is why we asked all members of the Judiciary staff to sit at home until when our request is granted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom ex-militants calls for sack of NDDC boss, give14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A coalition of ex militants from Akwa Ibom has given the Federal Government 14 days ultimatum to remove the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Efiong Akwa and reconstitute a substantive board for the commission. They also asked the FG to sack Colonel Milland Dikio(retd) and appoint a substantive special adviser/coordinator […]
News

NBS to conduct survey on 451 firms in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Edo office says about 451 establishments in the state will be covered in its ongoing National Business Sample Survey. Mr Frank Obaide, the Coordinator of NBS in the state made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday. Obaide said the […]
News

JUST IN: 30 missing after houses collapse during severe floods in Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

  Heavy rain and once-in-a-generation floods on Wednesday night caused the collapse of six houses in Germany’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, leaving several people missing and many stranded on rooftops, police said on Thursday. Some 30 people were missing and about 25 more homes were at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica