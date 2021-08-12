Ogun judiciary workers down tools over shortage of salaries

Members of the Ogun State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged short payment of salary by the state government. The state JUSUN Chairman, Mr Edun Tajudeen, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, said the strike was in compliance with National secretariat directive to commerce the strike on August 11.

Tajudeen ordered judicial workers in the state to stay at home until the government meet their demands. He noted that they took the decision to embark on strike after they had held series of meeting with representative of the state government, which ended in deadlock. The JUSUN chairman added that the union had noticed the shortage in the salaries of judiciary workers since October. He said: “It’s been a long time that we have been on the issue, and there were series of meeting, that is why we asked all members of the Judiciary staff to sit at home until when our request is granted.

