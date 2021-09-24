Ogun judiciary workers suspend strike

Judicial workers in Ogun Stateyesterdaysuspended their near two-month strike. The workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had embarked on the strike in August. They accused the state government of shortchanging them and demanded full payment of their salaries. New Telegraph reports that the industrial action had takenatolloncourtactivities. However, the strike was suspended after a meeting between the state government led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, and JUSUN leadership led by Tajudeen Edun. Edun said members of the union had been directed to resume work fully on Monday. “They have met up with our demands and we have resolved the matter,” he told New Telegraph. A statement by the Chief Press to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, quoted Edun to have said: “There was a series of meetings before the issue was finally resolved today.
