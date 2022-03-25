Ogun, Lagos to remove illegal structures from highway

The Ogun State Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) is set to remove illegal structures along the Badagry/Agbara Expressway. Leading a team of environmental health officials and marshals from Ogun, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Farouk Akintunde, said the move became necessary to free the road which is a boundary between both states of incessant gridlock. Akintunde, in a statement by the ministry’s press officer, Mrs. Joke Akinnuga, said the agencies were determined to avoid any situation that could lead to loss of lives and property, implored traderstoobeythedirectivesand abatement notices which had earlier been served by government officials.
Related Articles
‘Suspect repackages beverages, cereals sourced from waste disposal trucks’
…as NAFDAC cautions consumers about fake product packaging National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a suspect who specialises in repackaging different types of beverages he retrieved from waste disposal trucks. Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Friday the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that the suspect […]
Ugwuanyi lauds Wike on projects execution
The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike for his administration’s giant stride in infrastructure development in the state. Ugwuanyi gave the commendation during the inauguration of Tombia Road Extension in Obio-Akpor area in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, where he noted that the strategic and high utility […]
Wike: Southern governors’ ban on open grazing irrevocable
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the ban on open grazing imposed Southern governors is irrevocable, stressing that the same thing is applicable to other resolutions of the governors. He said those opposed to the resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the […]
