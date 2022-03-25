News

Ogun, Lagos to remove illegal structures from highway

The Ogun State Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) is set to remove illegal structures along the Badagry/Agbara Expressway. Leading a team of environmental health officials and marshals from Ogun, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Farouk Akintunde, said the move became necessary to free the road which is a boundary between both states of incessant gridlock. Akintunde, in a statement by the ministry’s press officer, Mrs. Joke Akinnuga, said the agencies were determined to avoid any situation that could lead to loss of lives and property, implored traderstoobeythedirectivesand abatement notices which had earlier been served by government officials.

 

