Ogun Land Grabbing: DSS arrests 3 more suspects

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Department of State Security Service have arrested three more persons in connection with the arrest of a suspected notorious killer land grabber, Elijah Adeogun AKA ‘ Killer, who was arrested in the Obasanjo area of the state. A source, who was privy to the arrest of the three suspects identified them as Adeshina Busari, AKA Shiner, Quadri Anisere, AKA Vulga and Bolarinwa Yussuf, AKA Igun. Elijah was arrested some weeks ago by the DSS operatives following a petition by a family, Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode alleging that he was responsible for the death of two persons, Monday Eredua on November 17, 2021 and Moruf Babalola May 26, 2021. Besidesthepetition from the Adelupo Family, it was gathered that another family in Ogun State, Isele Gbobalaya also petitioned the DSS and linked the arrested Elijah with the murder of a member of their family, Idowu Arinadegbo in 2013. The family in their petition to the DSS stated that all efforts to get Elijah to pay for his atrocities were blocked, allegedly at the DPP, where the case was referred to for advice.” Also, individuals, including a retired police officer have reportedly come out to accuse the detained suspected land grabber of attacking him in an effort to kill him. It was gathered that the three new suspects were arrested following confessional statements from Elijah and diligent investigations by operatives of the DSS
Related Articles
Covid-19: Polo donates items, salutes journalists’ courage in tackling fake news
Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited has donated items to journalists as one of the frontline workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, saying those responsible for dissemination of factual information on the pandemic deserve appreciation. Presenting items to the members of the press corps of the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen kill pregnant woman, kidnap husband in Kwara
Gunmen have killed a pregnant woman identified as Hawa and kidnapped her husband, Lukman Ibrahim, in Offa, Kwara State. Sources said that Lukman, a young entrepreneur, who dealt in telephone accessories at Owode Market, Offa, was reportedly attacked by the assailants at about 10 pm while he and his wife were returning home along Ojoku-Offa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Corps member dies, one injured in road crash
A corps member, Oluwale Abidemi was yesterday killed and another person injured in a road accident at Ogba Bridge in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that a tipper, conveying sand failed brake and ran into a Lexus Jeep and thereafter hit a motorbike conveying a woman and a serving corps […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)