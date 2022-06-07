Ogun Land Grabbing: DSS arrests 3 more suspects

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Department of State Security Service have arrested three more persons in connection with the arrest of a suspected notorious killer land grabber, Elijah Adeogun AKA ‘ Killer, who was arrested in the Obasanjo area of the state. A source, who was privy to the arrest of the three suspects identified them as Adeshina Busari, AKA Shiner, Quadri Anisere, AKA Vulga and Bolarinwa Yussuf, AKA Igun. Elijah was arrested some weeks ago by the DSS operatives following a petition by a family, Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode alleging that he was responsible for the death of two persons, Monday Eredua on November 17, 2021 and Moruf Babalola May 26, 2021. Besidesthepetition from the Adelupo Family, it was gathered that another family in Ogun State, Isele Gbobalaya also petitioned the DSS and linked the arrested Elijah with the murder of a member of their family, Idowu Arinadegbo in 2013. The family in their petition to the DSS stated that all efforts to get Elijah to pay for his atrocities were blocked, allegedly at the DPP, where the case was referred to for advice.” Also, individuals, including a retired police officer have reportedly come out to accuse the detained suspected land grabber of attacking him in an effort to kill him. It was gathered that the three new suspects were arrested following confessional statements from Elijah and diligent investigations by operatives of the DSS

