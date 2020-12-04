Ogun launches HIV self-test kits

Ogun State has taken the lead in the prevention of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) by launching self-testing kits which will allow individuals to conduct HIV test on themselves. The kits were unveiled by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, on Thursday in commemoration of the 2020 World AIDS Day with the theme: “United to End AIDS in the midst of COVID-19” in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had in June 2013 issued consolidated guidelines on the use of Anti-Retroviral Drugs (ARD) for the treatment and prevention of HIV which summarises diverse models of testing and counselling services to increase access to HIV diagnosis. Speaking at the launching, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, explained that the HIV selftesting is a process whereby a person who wants to know his or her HIV status collects a specimen, performs a test, and interprets the test result in private. Coker noted that one HIV self-testing does not provide a definitive diagnosis, saying that it is a screening test for the presence of HIV-1/2 antibodies or HIV1 p24 antigen.

