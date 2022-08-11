News

Ogun launches strategic initiative on COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board (OGPHCDB) in collaboration with development partners on health has launched S.C.A.L.E.S 3.0, a 3-month campaign designed to ensure full coverage of residents for vaccination, particularly those within ages 18 and above. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, revealed this in Abeokuta at Family Health Centre, Oke-Ilewo. According to Coker, S.C.A.L.E.S means Service Delivery, Communication, Logistics and Supervisory that will enable the government to meet its COVID-19 vaccination target.

While appreciating the partners for their continued support in ensuring the wellbeing of the people, the commissioner urged the people to take advantage of the exercise. The Chairman, Abeokuta South Local Government, Omolaja Majekodunmi, represented by the Supervisor for Health, AbdulKareem AbdulGafar, commended the state government for its efforts in strengthening the health system.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sen. Kalu’s bill on hunger reduction, others scales first reading

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenneth Udeh, Abuja A bill seeking to establish of a specialised bank to ensure food security in Nigeria, avail youths the opportunity to secure loan(s) through the bank using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage youths to engage  in agriculture has scaled its first reading at the Senate. The bill titled: “National Food […]
News

Fuel Scarcity: We’ve 2.8bn litres of petrol to last for 47 days – Kyari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, has said the company has a total of 2.8 billion litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel that is sufficient to meet the nation’s demand for the next 47 days without importation. He also assured that the current fuel queues […]
News

Bode George replies Tinubu: We’ll show Nigerians that you are not fit for presidency

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has said that former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not fit to run for the presidency, alleging that he has no school certificates to tender to Nigerians. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph against the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica