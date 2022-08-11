Ogun launches strategic initiative on COVID-19

The Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board (OGPHCDB) in collaboration with development partners on health has launched S.C.A.L.E.S 3.0, a 3-month campaign designed to ensure full coverage of residents for vaccination, particularly those within ages 18 and above. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, revealed this in Abeokuta at Family Health Centre, Oke-Ilewo. According to Coker, S.C.A.L.E.S means Service Delivery, Communication, Logistics and Supervisory that will enable the government to meet its COVID-19 vaccination target.

While appreciating the partners for their continued support in ensuring the wellbeing of the people, the commissioner urged the people to take advantage of the exercise. The Chairman, Abeokuta South Local Government, Omolaja Majekodunmi, represented by the Supervisor for Health, AbdulKareem AbdulGafar, commended the state government for its efforts in strengthening the health system.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...