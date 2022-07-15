News

Ogun lawmakers okay legislative, judicial autonomy bills, 42 others

Posted on

The Ogun State House of Assembly has conducted concurrent voting on the 44 bills transmitted to the House by the National Assembly. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers approved the bills providing financial independence for state houses of assembly, state judiciary and local government, among others. The approval followed the adoption of the report of the Committee of the Whole House chaired by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo and presented by his deputy Akeem Balogun during plenary in Abeokuta yesterday. Balogun, who moved the motion for the adoption of the report, was seconded by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff and supported by other lawmakers. The report partly read: “Having carefully listened to the in-depth review of the bills, the stakeholders present at a public hearing on Wednesday took turns to give their reasons for urging the House to favour all the proposed alterations vide the bills, as presented.”

 

Our Reporters

