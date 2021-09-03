News

Ogun LG congress: Abiodun asks troublemakers to steer clear

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has warned troublemakers in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of the party, saying; “We will not allow anyone to steer the ship of the party off-course.” Abiodun gave the warning during a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Abeokuta, preparatory to Saturday’s local government congress of the party in the state. The warning was coming after the Saturday, July 31 ward congress of the party was characterised by parallel elections, conducted by a faction of the party loyal to the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

