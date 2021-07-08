News

Ogun LG poll: Abiodun warns APC candidates against ‘empty promises’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the July 24 council polls against making ‘empty promises’. The governor at a meeting with the party’s 20 chairmanship and 236 councillorship candidates at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, yesterday, said: “Electorate are not expect-ing much.” Abiodun admonished them to stand by their promises and work towards leaving a legacy in their various local government areas. He added that special precaution was taken to ensure rancour-free primaries so as not to tear the party apart. Abiodun said: “Do not make promises you cannot fulfill. Be characterised as that administration, that chairmen and councillors who fulfil their promises.

Our Reporters

