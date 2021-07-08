Ogun LG poll: Abiodun warns APC candidates against ‘empty promises’

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the July 24 council polls against making ‘empty promises’. The governor at a meeting with the party’s 20 chairmanship and 236 councillorship candidates at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, yesterday, said: “Electorate are not expect-ing much.” Abiodun admonished them to stand by their promises and work towards leaving a legacy in their various local government areas. He added that special precaution was taken to ensure rancour-free primaries so as not to tear the party apart. Abiodun said: “Do not make promises you cannot fulfill. Be characterised as that administration, that chairmen and councillors who fulfil their promises.
Related Articles
A Person’s Education is Never Complete per Somayeh Noor
Women have time and again proved themselves to not only be equal to their male counterparts but have outdone them on numerous occasions. Today women are increasingly playing an integral role in all walks of life, especially in the business world. Somayeh Noor is a widely successful businesswoman and entrepreneur who firmly believes in women […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun awards contract on water projects
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the construction of new DI 800 mm main conveyance pipeline and 14’500 m3 reservoir at Oke-Temidire under Lot2 as well as distribution network extension under Lot3, which would be funded by Agencie Franciase de Development (AFD) in order to ensure availability of potable water supply to Abeokuta […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NYCN passes vote of confidence in Cross River govt
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter has passed a vote of confidence in the state government particularly the Ministry of Health, over its approach in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. The council also expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the government, which included the compulsory use […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)