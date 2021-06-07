News

Ogun LG polls: 22 parties call for dissolution of OGSIEC

The Ogun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has called for the immediate dissolution of the Babatunde Osibodu-led Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for allegedly denying its members from participating in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

 

The IPAC, which comprised of 22 political parties, advised OGSIEC to be guided with the Court of Appeal judgement in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/ CV/507/2020, wherein the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) was mandated by the Court of Appeal to relist the parties as duly registered political parties in Nigeria. Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta yesterday,

 

Convener of IPAC 22 political parties, Soluade Olufemi, said it had served the OGSIEC chairman twice with a letter where the copy of the judgement in Abuja was appealed against, “but rather than following the rule of law, Osibodu chose to close his eyes against it.”

 

He added: “It is on record that the Chairman of OGSIEC, Tunde Osibodu, was servedtwicewithaletterfrom ourlawyer, wherethefullcopy of thejudgementwasattached for ease of reference.

