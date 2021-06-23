News

Ogun LG polls: APC members accuse Abiodun, party leaders of imposition

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State yesterday embarked on a series of protests over alleged imposition of candidates ahead of the July 24 local government election in the state. Aggrieved party members from Odogbolu Local Government had stormed the APC secretariat located at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta, alleging the upturning of Ola Olufunmilayo as a consensus candidate for the council. Another set of protesters equally stormed the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe Iroyin, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, alleging the imposition of an ‘unpopular candidate’ as party flag bearer in Abeokuta North Local Government area of the state.

They warned that the series of alleged imposition would consume the party if the ‘rightful and popular candidates’ were not given the party tickets in the councils’ polls. The leader of the protesters, Babatunde Olajumoke, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to immediately reverse the decision. Also, members of the party from Obafemi-Owode Local Government at the weekend protested against the choice of Adeshina Ogunshola as the chairmanship candidate, accusing him of alleged certificate forgery. They alleged that a suspected fraudster was imposed on them as the chairmanship candidate by the leaders of the party in the local government.

