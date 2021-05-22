Ogun LG Polls: PDP alleges plot by APC to use security agencies to unleash terror on oppositions

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, yesterday raised the alarm that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun are planning to use security agencies to unleash terror on members of the opposition parties during the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The party also alleged that the plan of the government is to intimidate and molest members of PDP and other opposition parties to rig the election. Addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta yesterday, the chairman of the party’s local government election organising committee, Hon. Kayode Bamgbose, said the party is determined to rescue the state from “the shackles of the agony, insensitivity and gross maladministration of the ruling APC government.”

Bamgbose, who spoke through the Vice Chairman of the committee, Ayinde Awobadejo, demanded that the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) must conduct a free, fair and credible election to avoid a repeat of the nationwide #EndSARS protest in the state. He said: “The information going around is that the ruling government under His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is already in talks with some security agencies on how to intimidate and molest PDP members and supporters including other oppositions. “The plan is to unleash terror on our members and supporters and chase oppositions away from the collation centers in all the 20 LGAs.”

This, the party reason, “would allow OGSIEC in partnership with APC the freedoms to conjure fictitious votes for all APC’scandidatesandannounce the same in an atmosphere that would be heavily militarised. “We make bold to charge all necessary stakeholders in the forthcoming LG election to display a high level of responsibility and sincerity. “We demand a clear demonstration of free, fair and credible elections. OGSIEC should not be a willing tool in the dishing out of elective offices to members and chieftains of ruling APC.

