News

Ogun LG Polls: PDP alleges plot by APC to use security agencies to unleash terror on oppositions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, yesterday raised the alarm that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun are planning to use security agencies to unleash terror on members of the opposition parties during the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The party also alleged that the plan of the government is to intimidate and molest members of PDP and other opposition parties to rig the election. Addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta yesterday, the chairman of the party’s local government election organising committee, Hon. Kayode Bamgbose, said the party is determined to rescue the state from “the shackles of the agony, insensitivity and gross maladministration of the ruling APC government.”

Bamgbose, who spoke through the Vice Chairman of the committee, Ayinde Awobadejo, demanded that the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) must conduct a free, fair and credible election to avoid a repeat of the nationwide #EndSARS protest in the state. He said: “The information going around is that the ruling government under His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is already in talks with some security agencies on how to intimidate and molest PDP members and supporters including other oppositions. “The plan is to unleash terror on our members and supporters and chase oppositions away from the collation centers in all the 20 LGAs.”

This, the party reason, “would allow OGSIEC in partnership with APC the freedoms to conjure fictitious votes for all APC’scandidatesandannounce the same in an atmosphere that would be heavily militarised. “We make bold to charge all necessary stakeholders in the forthcoming LG election to display a high level of responsibility and sincerity. “We demand a clear demonstration of free, fair and credible elections. OGSIEC should not be a willing tool in the dishing out of elective offices to members and chieftains of ruling APC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in an attack in the east of the country, its foreign ministry has said. Luca Attanasio died in hospital on Monday after the United Nations convoy he was travelling in came under fire near Goma, a statement said. The convoy reportedly belonged to […]
News Top Stories

Trouble in Edo as APC ‘takes over’ Assembly, sacks Speaker

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political crisis in Edo State assumed another dimension yesterday as 17 members of the state House of Assembly announced the impeachment of the Speaker, Frank Okiye. The members, who belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), elected Mr. Victor Edoror, representing Esan Central constituency, as new speaker. Edoror was a former Deputy Speaker and […]
News Top Stories

Alleged N41m fraud: GCM sentences 4 NAF personnel to 21yrs imprisonment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has sentenced four executive members of the 151 Base Services Group (151 BSG) Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Makurdi, to 21 years in prison, as well as reduction in rank.   Specifically, the personnel were alleged to have misappropriated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica