Ogun lifts ban on dredging, mining activities

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has lifted the ban placed on dredging and mining activities in the state.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, told journalists in Abeokuta that  the decision to place  the ban was to protect  host communities.

The state government few weeks ago banned dredging and mining operations across the state due to infractions detrimental to environmental conditions in some communities, especially at Abule Oko in Magboro, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Olu Ola Aikulola, the commissioner said dredgers must operate using their identification numbers or tags, adding that the government would not permit any form of non-conformity with the directive.

Longe said: “We should think of the health and safety of others. Dredging or mining should not be at the expense of others’ safety.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya said, the government had reached agreement with the  relevant stakeholders to enable dredgers, miners and host communities to be in unity.

Chairman, Abule-Oko Community, Magboro, Mr. Kunle Awosika, whose community was affected by dredging activities, said the activities of dredgers was creating environmental hazards as well as affecting roads within the community, calling on dredgers to fix the damaged roads.

