Ogun lifts children with special needs’ education

As part of determination to improve the learning of children living with disabilities and living condition, the Ogun State Government has distributed additional 30 wheelchairs to students and learners to enhance their mobility.

The government had earlier at Daniel Akintonde Model School, Abeokuta, distributed 25 wheelchairs to learners across the state to mark this year’s World Wheelchair Day.

While distributing the wheelchairs at the School for Children with Special Needs in Sagamu, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, who noted that the gesture by the state government would enable the beneficiaries to be mobility selfreliant, said the facilities would encourage and boost their better learning outcome.”

“The Ogun State Government understands the importance of education for all, including persons living with disabilities, and hence this administration is making frantic efforts to improve the learning environment for special learners,” he said.

The Commissioner, however, assured the children of more support for the schools, stressing that the government would continue to make available devices and equipment that would help the learners grow and develop into better individuals and productive members of the society.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, said the present administration had given due recognition to the prospects, well-being and challenges of special needs children, adding that equal opportunities, accessibility to school environment and social infrastructure were the fundamental rights of all citizens regardless of adversity.

Ogunleye, who enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the wheelchairs, urged the children to be steadfast, goaloriented and focused in their academic pursuits.

Also, the Director of Special Needs Department in the ministry, Mr. Oluwole Majekodunmi recalled that within the last three months, the state government has added value to the lives of special needs learners, even as he encouraged well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to extend their hands of fellowship by creating comfortable and enabling environment for the children to learn and live

