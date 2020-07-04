News

Ogun ‘ll continue lockdown on weekends, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Comment(0)

Despite the lifting of restrictions on interstate travel by the Federal Government, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State yesterday said his administration will continue with lockdown of the state on weekends. Abiodun, in a statement on Friday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said his government has decided to extend current phase of eased restrictions for another two weeks. According to him, available data and opinions of experts continued to indicate that the fight against coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.

The governor stated that all five working days in the week are open for businesses and other economic transactions with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days. He pointed out that schools, worship centres, gyms, event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty salons, and all public parks are still not allowed to operate in the state.

Our Reporters

