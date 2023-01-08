Ogun LP factions unite, agree to work together for Obi’s victory

The warring factions of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State have closed their ranks and resolved to work in unity for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February election.

In December, the State Chairman, Michael Ashade announced suspension of the former Director General of Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe and about 10 others.

ßHe said Okupe ceased to be the party member after his failure to meet the mandatory constitutional requirements to fulfill membership status.

Ashade flanked by the Secretary, Feyisola Michael and the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, announced the decision in Abeokuta.

Few days later, there was a twist as the Deputy Chairman, Lookman Jagun and four others reaffirmed Okupe’s membership, but suspended Ashade, Feyisola and Arabambi, citing anti-party activities.

Jagun who addressed journalists in Abeokuta alongside Ope Ijaola, Ogun Central Senatorial Leader, Taofeek Oloyede, Ogun West Senatorial Leader, Olori Bukola Soyoye, State Women Leader and Fesomade Gbadebo, the state treasurer, said the decisions were taken after an emergency leadership and stakeholders’ meeting held in state’s capital.

Amid the crisis, the National Working Committee of LP announced the dissolution of the state executive and suspended Arabambi as the Acting National Publicity Secretary.

