Ogun LP sacks Okupe, 10 others for ‘constitutional breach

The Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, yesterday, expelled the Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr Doyin Okupe and 10 others from the party over alleged nonfinancial membership status, high-handedness and financial recklessness.

The state chairman of the party, MichaelAshade, whoannounced this in Abeokuta said, Okupe ceased to be the party’s member after his failure to meet the mandatory constitutional requirements to fulfill membership status. Ashade, flanked by the Na-tional Publicity Secretary of LP, Abayomi, and the state secretary, Feyisola Michael, said Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the Party, has forfeited his membership of the party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council.

The party chairman also accused him of financial recklessness with respect to funds approved for the Ogun LP State on the mobilisation of members for the Oyo State rally held last week at Ibadan. “Therefore, in line with article 19(3) of the Labour Party constitutional provision, we declare that Dr Doyin Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the Party, has forfeited his membership of the party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council. “We, hereby, notify our National Chairman, Julius Abure, and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, that it’s expedient to obey the constitution of Labour Party by immediately appointing another DG for the PCC.”

