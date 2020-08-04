Ogun makes U-turn on N25,000 COVID-19 test for boarding students

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has cancelled the mandatory N25,000 levy imposed on returning boarding students in all private secondary schools in the state to undergo COVID-19 test. Abiodun, in a statement, also directed that all those who have already paid for the COVID- 19 tests be refunded with immediate effect.

This followed the outcry generated by the state government’s decision to compel each SS3 boarding student in private schools to part with N25,000 for mandatory coronavirus and malaria tests as one of the conditions for resumption of classes. Public and private schools in the state are billed to resume on Tuesday, August 4, in preparation for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams on August 17 by SS3 students.

Apparently reacting to the protest by some parents in Abeokuta on Sunday, the governor, yesterday, expressed regret that the payment for COVID-19 test generated inconvenience and confusion.

He said though there was no financial benefit to the state government with the N25,000 levy, he has directed that government laboratories carry out the test for all returning SS3 boarding students at no cost.

Abiodun, who disclosed that boarding students to be tested included 5,340 in private schools and 500 in public schools, said he has directed the provision of face masks to all students in both private and public schools.

Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO. Dignitaries from all walks of life yesterday stormed the Cathedral Church of All Saint Church, Osogbo to pay their last respect to the late elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba sociopolitical group,

Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi who died Thursday last week at 94. The dignitaries–Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat; a former Governor of the State, Chief Bisi Akande, former Lagos Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Chief Mutiu Are, the incumbent Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola, and a Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, all paid glowing tributes to the late Afenufere leader. Also in attendance were Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd.), Prof. Olu Aina and the state party’s Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, among others.

Speaking at the commendation service programme, Oyetola described the late Yoruba leader as an undiluted progressive whose “life, times and legacy typify the Omoluabi ethos that the State of Osun holds dear.”

He said the deceased lived his entire life to love and serve Nigeria with passion without expecting any benefits in return for doing so, adding that late Pa Fasanmi was one of God’s generous donations to humanity.

The governor said late Fasanmi was one of the few patriarchs who stood to be counted in a nation in search of politics of ideology and principle, describing him as “a great leader of monumental significance.”

Like this: Like Loading...