Ogun: Man, 30 arrested for raping girl inside church

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Ajibola Akindele for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl (name withheld) inside a church in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists Thursday, said the suspect was arrested on Monday, April 18.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was picked up following a report lodged at Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

According to him, the victim’s mother told the police that she sent her daughter to go and decorate a church in Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta together with the suspect.

“On getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service.

“But as soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect took advantage of being alone with the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal of her right inside the church.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa Division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives moved in to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who has since confessed to the crime,” the PPRO said.

