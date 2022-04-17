News

Ogun: Man, 35 arrested for kidnapping minors during church service

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-yearold man, Sakiru Famuyiwa for allegedly abducting two children in a church in Abeokuta, the state capital.

 

The suspect, it was gathered, abducted the children, aged two and three, during a Good Friday service at Celestial Church of Christ in Ijeja area of Abeokuta.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists yesterday said, the suspect was arrested on Friday.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at  Ibara divisional headquarters that, while Good Friday service was going on at Celestial Church of Christ Ijeja, the suspect and one other who is now at large, sneaked into the children department and stole two children who are two and three years old.

“On their way out with the stolen children, a vigilant member of the church sighted them and raised the alarm, consequent upon which the congregants pursued them and apprehended one of them. “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ibara division, CSP Nasirudeen Oyedele, quickly moblised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from angry mob who were about to lynch him”, the PPRO

 

