Ogun: Man arrested for robbing POS operator of N420, 000

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Omoalaba Segun for allegedly robbing a Point Of Sales (POS) operator of N420,000 and other personal belongings. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 3 in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The State Commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, on Friday said 151 wraps of weeds, suspected to be Indian Hemp were also found in the suspect’s possession. According to Akinremi, the suspect was arrested by a team of operatives of the corps, while on patrol along Moshood Abiola Way in Abeokuta metropolis. He said that the suspect was being pursued by some residents of the area after allegedly robbing his victim, one Wahab Sadiat when operatives of the corps arrested him, while his accomplice escaped.

“The suspect initially gave his name as Sulaiman Abu Musa and that, he resides in Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta only to find out his real name is Omoalaba Segun. “When search was conducted in his house, 151 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered. “Meanwhile, further preliminary enquiry revealed that the suspect, based on his confession, is a member of Eiye Cult Group which has been involved in violent cult killings in the metropolis in recent time”, Akinremi said.

