Ogun: Man loses wife, property to gas explosion

A resident of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Saula Ajayi has lost his wife and property worth millions of naira to a gas explosion.

The New Telegraph learnt that the explosion occurred on Friday in the apartment of one of the tenants and razed a bungalow in the Ijeja area of the metropolis.

Besides the loss of his wife, Ajayi said he also lost N850, 000 to the inferno.

Our correspondent gathered that Ajayi’s wife had fainted and was rushed to the hospital, but later died on Monday.

Ajayi said: “I just came back from the bank with the sum of N500, 000 and I had N350, 000 at home before, now everything is gone.

“I had lost all my property which include, two refrigerators, television set, all my documents while I was in the Army, clothes and other belongings all got burnt.”

Ajayi disclosed that he was unable to take anything from his home when the inferno started.

He added that the clothes he was putting on was given to him by a neighbour.

 

